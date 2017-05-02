UA prepares for guns on campus in 2017

UA prepares for guns on campus in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

After the passage of Acts 562 and 859, new laws that require public universities in Arkansas to allow individuals over 21 years old to carry handguns on college campuses throughout the state, UA officials are taking steps to attempt to maintain a safe environment in Fayetteville. UA Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz last week sent an email to faculty, staff, and students at the UA outlining some of the measures his administration is taking in advance of the implementation of the new laws, which will take effect on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
police staking out railroad crossings at the en... (Feb '11) 3 min Reality Bites 47
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Mellissa 35,514
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot 2 hr SSOB 42
WATCH: The Trump Ad CNN Doesn’t Want You To See 2 hr Dollie 14
Martha Stocklin 3 hr Guest 3
Samuel 12:11-12 3 hr Guest 52
Why are all the clothing stores leaving the mall? 3 hr Guest 17
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,174 • Total comments across all topics: 280,752,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC