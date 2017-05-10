UA police probe report of rape in '16
Police continue to investigate a report from a 19-year-old University of Arkansas, Fayetteville student who told authorities this week that she was raped in October at a campus residence hall, said Capt. Gary Crain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ultimate Compilation Of Democratic Flip-Flopper...
|5 min
|liberalsare2faced...
|3
|Hilltop Vet Clinic
|26 min
|animal lover
|1
|Jason from Medic One
|32 min
|Good Grief
|7
|Police: man on motorcycle ran from police, thre...
|1 hr
|Rupert B Jigglebo...
|1
|twisted foods
|3 hr
|hi
|1
|Becky Tettleton
|3 hr
|Kief
|15
|Illegal immigration across southwest border dow...
|3 hr
|guest
|17
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC