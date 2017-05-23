UA grad Tony Tost talks about writing...

UA grad Tony Tost talks about writing for TV, new series picked up by USA Network

13 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

A graduate of the University of Arkansas' MFA program in Creative Writing is making a name for himself as a television writer and producer. Former Fayetteville resident Tony Tost is the creator of a new show titled Damnation that was recently picked up as a series by the USA Network.

