Three UA sites listed for alcohol permits

Permit applications to sell alcohol at University of Arkansas, Fayetteville basketball and baseball facilities have been filed with state authorities, but there are "no current plans" to expand sales to those venues, UA's athletic director said in a letter submitted to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division. Levy Premium Foodservice LP sent in alcohol sales permit applications for baseball facility Baum Stadium and basketball venue Bud Walton Arena, as well as for gymnastics and volleyball site Barnhill Arena.

