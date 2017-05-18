TheatreSquared's production of French farce speaks in any language
Translated into English, the French word "Dindon" means several things. One translation is 'turkey.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|caught! comey lies to congress?
|1 hr
|guest
|14
|Trump troubles
|1 hr
|guest
|16
|Stan Morris-who the heck is he? (May '09)
|3 hr
|Grossed out
|22
|Jobs With No Drug Test (May '14)
|4 hr
|Uhhuh
|100
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|guest
|35,877
|James Eakes Sr (Jun '15)
|6 hr
|Bbbb
|2
|Obama Gave Classified Intel to Russia
|6 hr
|Hidden Blessings
|11
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC