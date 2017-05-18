TheatreSquared's production of French...

TheatreSquared's production of French farce speaks in any language

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

Translated into English, the French word "Dindon" means several things. One translation is 'turkey.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
caught! comey lies to congress? 1 hr guest 14
Trump troubles 1 hr guest 16
Stan Morris-who the heck is he? (May '09) 3 hr Grossed out 22
Jobs With No Drug Test (May '14) 4 hr Uhhuh 100
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 hr guest 35,877
James Eakes Sr (Jun '15) 6 hr Bbbb 2
Obama Gave Classified Intel to Russia 6 hr Hidden Blessings 11
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Washington County was issued at May 19 at 3:21AM CDT

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,013 • Total comments across all topics: 281,120,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC