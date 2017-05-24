TheatreSquared Announces the 2017 Ark...

TheatreSquared Announces the 2017 Arkansas New Play Festival Line-Up

TheatreSquared Artistic Director Robert Ford and Executive Director Martin Miller today unveiled the lineup of brand new plays to be featured at the ninth annual Arkansas New Play Festival, the state's flagship showcase for new American stage plays with performances at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville and at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. New works on tap include The Furies, by Pulitzer Prize finalist Lisa D'Amour; Comet Town, by Rick Ehrstin; Visible from Four States, by Barbara Hammond; We Swim, We Talk, We Go to War, by Mona Mansour ; and Transatlantic, by John Walch.

