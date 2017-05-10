Sit & Spin Laundromat-Restaurant Hybrid Opens on Leverett Ave

ON THE COVER Staff Photo Nick Brothers/ Sit & Spin, the new retro-styled restaurant-laundromat hybrid at 737 N Leverett Ave. is now open. If you ever find yourself with a laundry basket overflowing with dirty clothes and maddening hunger, the perfect place just opened up on north Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Free Weekly.