Sit & Spin Laundromat-Restaurant Hybrid Opens on Leverett Ave
ON THE COVER Staff Photo Nick Brothers/ Sit & Spin, the new retro-styled restaurant-laundromat hybrid at 737 N Leverett Ave. is now open. If you ever find yourself with a laundry basket overflowing with dirty clothes and maddening hunger, the perfect place just opened up on north Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville.
