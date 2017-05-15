Selling Soles Through Soul: U of A Gr...

Selling Soles Through Soul: U of A Grad Launches Vintage Shoe Business in Fayetteville

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Eric Jones, 21, recently launched a shoe business called Like Father Like Son Shoes in Fayetteville after graduating from the University of Arkansas in December. Currently, Jones has a small operation out of his bedroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becky tettleton 10 min Guest 12
Kellyann Conway 10 min Disclaimer 15
Oppose Hillary! 23 min guest 24
Bill Clinton Fired the FBI Director the Day Bef... 48 min Case in Point 15
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr arabela 35,741
Marla whatever her last name (Mar '14) 2 hr guest 10
Sheriff Boyd on illegal immigrants 4 hr he is a cancer 2
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,549 • Total comments across all topics: 281,054,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC