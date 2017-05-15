Selling Soles Through Soul: U of A Grad Launches Vintage Shoe Business in Fayetteville
Eric Jones, 21, recently launched a shoe business called Like Father Like Son Shoes in Fayetteville after graduating from the University of Arkansas in December. Currently, Jones has a small operation out of his bedroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becky tettleton
|10 min
|Guest
|12
|Kellyann Conway
|10 min
|Disclaimer
|15
|Oppose Hillary!
|23 min
|guest
|24
|Bill Clinton Fired the FBI Director the Day Bef...
|48 min
|Case in Point
|15
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|arabela
|35,741
|Marla whatever her last name (Mar '14)
|2 hr
|guest
|10
|Sheriff Boyd on illegal immigrants
|4 hr
|he is a cancer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC