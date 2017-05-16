ROTC Grill to close after 44 years in Fayetteville

Restaurant on the Corner Grill, or ROTC as it is affectionately known in Fayetteville, is set to close for good on Wednesday, May 31 after over 40 years in business. The restaurant, well known for its laid-back, casual atmosphere, and food including burgers, sandwiches, nachos, pizzas and, of course, weekend brunch, got its start on Dickson Street in 1973.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.