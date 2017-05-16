ROTC Grill to close after 44 years in Fayetteville
Restaurant on the Corner Grill, or ROTC as it is affectionately known in Fayetteville, is set to close for good on Wednesday, May 31 after over 40 years in business. The restaurant, well known for its laid-back, casual atmosphere, and food including burgers, sandwiches, nachos, pizzas and, of course, weekend brunch, got its start on Dickson Street in 1973.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mrs. Becky Tettleton
|45 min
|Opinions
|1
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|53 min
|Question
|35,792
|Why Comey Was Fired and the Deep State Is Runni...
|1 hr
|Guest
|8
|Office of Child Support Enforcement?? (question) (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|Been There
|62
|CNN OBSESSED: 92% of airtime on Trump; 96 crit...
|2 hr
|Guest
|1
|REGION 8 INVESTIGATES: Suspects in deadly shoot...
|2 hr
|The Colonel
|1
|Name of City Trump Allegedly Disclosed to Russi...
|2 hr
|Duh
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC