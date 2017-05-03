Residents Of Fayetteville Neighborhood Concerned About Possibility Of Cell Phone Tower Being Built
A local communications company wants to put a cell phone tower off of Huntsville Road in Fayetteville and some people living near the area have concerns. Amy Myers has lived just off of East Huntsville road for almost a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Samuel 12:11-12
|23 min
|Guest
|57
|do you miss Obama?
|43 min
|SSOB
|43
|Barking dogs (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Guest
|16
|Club Tan
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|8
|WATCH: The Trump Ad CNN Doesn’t Want You To See
|2 hr
|Cathouse Mouse ak...
|16
|Craig Rickert
|2 hr
|Shaggy
|34
|DNC Knows Exactly Why Clinton Lost
|4 hr
|Now_What-
|13
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC