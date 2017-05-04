Police seek suspect in armed robbery at south Fayetteville tire shop
Police are asking for help identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a tire shop in south Fayetteville. Officers said at 9:25 a.m. Saturday, April 1 a man entered Gustava Tire, located at 1225 S. School Ave., with a knife and demanded money.
