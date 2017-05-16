Photos: 2017 Spring Square to Square bike ride
With temperatures in the mid-70s and clear skies on Saturday, it was a great day for the Square to Square bike ride from Fayetteville to Bentonville. As sponsors of the event, we were torn between participating in the full route and riding a partial route while taking photos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama pardoned Private Chelsea Manning
|9 min
|Rose
|2
|CNN OBSESSED: 92% of airtime on Trump; 96 crit...
|12 min
|Ha Ha
|3
|Pardon Bradley Manning! (Aug '13)
|12 min
|guest
|108
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|13 min
|Reality Check
|35,799
|Internet
|18 min
|guest
|4
|Mrs. Becky Tettleton
|39 min
|Sugar plum
|3
|Craig Rickert
|51 min
|Guest
|54
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC