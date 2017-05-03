Phishing scam 'attacking' Internet users

Phishing scam 'attacking' Internet users

A phishing scam is taking Internet users to a fake Google page, collecting passwords and contact information and keeping the virus going. The scam, being dubbed by some as an attack, begins as an invitation to view a Google Doc shared with users.

