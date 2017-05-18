Oklahoma OL gives Hogs thorough look

Oklahoma OL gives Hogs thorough look

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NWAonline

Arkansas Razorback offensive line target Owen Condon has visited Fayetteville twice and plans to make a third trip before he makes his college decision this summer. Condon, 6-7, 315 pounds, of Oklahoma City Bishop McGuinness received, a scholarship offer from the Hogs in January and has numerous other offers, including schools like Georgia, Arizona State, TCU, Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Godseys Grill Downtown 2 hr guest 3
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr Bad Dad 35,962
Know how I know you are gay? (Sep '08) 4 hr Guest 16
Oppose Hillary! 6 hr Guest 38
Roger Ailes 7 hr Guest 23
cuomo flogs weiner (Jun '13) 8 hr hillary 61
Why Comey Was Fired and the Deep State Is Runni... 9 hr guest 25
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Washington County was issued at May 20 at 3:19AM CDT

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,223 • Total comments across all topics: 281,142,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC