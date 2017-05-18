Oklahoma OL gives Hogs thorough look

Arkansas Razorback offensive line target Owen Condon has visited Fayetteville twice and plans to make a third trip before he makes his college decision this summer. Condon, 6-7, 315 pounds, of Oklahoma City Bishop McGuinness received, a scholarship offer from the Hogs in January and has numerous other offers, including schools like Georgia, Arizona State, TCU, Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt.

