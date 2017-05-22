New Design School eyes historic Walke...

New Design School eyes historic Walker-Stone House as new home

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

A small, nonprofit design school hopes to make a big impact downtown by moving into one of the few remaining homes in the city that survived the Civil War. New Design School, a private career school, offers summer camps, certificate-granting seminars and professional-development workshops to youth and adults.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 min Mom 36,041
Jonesboro healthcare center 5 min loch ness monster 2
News Jonesboro Police respond to shooting in downtown 8 min Guest 22
CNA job's 16 min Looking for CNA work 1
News SLIDESHOW: May 21-27 Mug Shots 41 min guest 2
Joe Biden in 2020! 45 min guest 8
Breaking news 1 hr stop the stupid 10
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,697 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC