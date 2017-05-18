More tangles in the church-state scandal at Ecclesia College
CAN I GET A WITNESS: Rep. Bob Ballinger's advocacy of tax money for Ecclesia College should disqualify his law firm from representing the college, a new lawsuit filing says. The tangled web of Ecclesia College , the Bible school favored by hundreds of thousands of dollars n taxpayer money, some now tied to federal bribery indictments, has grown still more tangled.
