More tangles in the church-state scan...

More tangles in the church-state scandal at Ecclesia College

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

CAN I GET A WITNESS: Rep. Bob Ballinger's advocacy of tax money for Ecclesia College should disqualify his law firm from representing the college, a new lawsuit filing says. The tangled web of Ecclesia College , the Bible school favored by hundreds of thousands of dollars n taxpayer money, some now tied to federal bribery indictments, has grown still more tangled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 15 min guest 35,877
James Eakes Sr (Jun '15) 1 hr Bbbb 2
Obama Gave Classified Intel to Russia 2 hr Hidden Blessings 11
Crimes so Horrible They Can't Be Titled 3 hr guest 8
Oppose Hillary! 3 hr Guest 27
Trump troubles 3 hr Guest 15
News Jonesboro Police respond to shooting in downtown 4 hr Guest 20
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,179 • Total comments across all topics: 281,115,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC