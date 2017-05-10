More charter school propaganda from Walton unit at UA

The University of Arkansas is touting a new "study" by the Walton family-financed education "reform" unit at UA that propagandizes for charter schools Finding: Charter schools receive less tax support than conventional public schools in all but one of the cities studied, including Little Rock. The numbers should be "troubling," the Walton-backed researchers say, because "all public school children deserve access to the same amount of funding, regardless of which type of school they choose."

