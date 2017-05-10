More charter school propaganda from W...

More charter school propaganda from Walton unit at UA

10 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

The University of Arkansas is touting a new "study" by the Walton family-financed education "reform" unit at UA that propagandizes for charter schools Finding: Charter schools receive less tax support than conventional public schools in all but one of the cities studied, including Little Rock. The numbers should be "troubling," the Walton-backed researchers say, because "all public school children deserve access to the same amount of funding, regardless of which type of school they choose."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

