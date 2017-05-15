Main Street Lofts building in Little ...

Main Street Lofts building in Little Rock sold to Arizona developer

Main Street Lofts LLC last month sold this A ve-story building at 510 Main St. to Deep Creek LR LLC for more than $2.1 million. Main Street Lofts LLC sold the five-story building at 510 Main St. to Deep Creek LR LLC for more than $2.1 million last month, according to Pulaski County real estate transactions.

