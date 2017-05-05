Local shops participate in Free Comic Book Day
Saturday is the 15th-annual Free Comic Book Day, and area retailers Rock Bottom Books in Fayetteville and the Vintage Stock location in Rogers are participating in the event that offers customers specially packaged samples of comic-book titles available each month. The free comics are limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
