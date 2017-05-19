Local Law Enforcement Recruits Graduate Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy
Several local law enforcement agencies had recruits successfully finished the 2017-A Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy to become law enforcement officers. There were 44 law enforcement officers around the state who graduated, including two from Benton County, five from Washington County, and five from Fayetteville.
