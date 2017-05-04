Judge rules '86 teen killer is now eligible for parole
A man serving a life sentence for murdering a 4-year-old girl more than 30 years ago is now eligible for parole. Christopher Segerstrom was 15 on July 26, 1986, when he took Barbara Thompson into a wooded area behind the Lewis Plaza Apartments several blocks west of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are all the clothing stores leaving the mall?
|3 min
|guest
|18
|Office of Child Support Enforcement?? (question) (Mar '09)
|12 min
|Frustrated Father
|58
|Obama is a sexist pig!
|40 min
|Scott
|23
|Hill Top Vet Hospital
|1 hr
|One mad Momma
|1
|Climate Change Scam: Al Gore False Predictions
|1 hr
|DontChaKnow
|9
|What Central Banks Have Done Is "Stunning, Unpr...
|1 hr
|DontChaKnow
|4
|Republicans back to business as usual
|2 hr
|DontChaKnow
|37
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC