Judge rules '86 teen killer is now eligible for parole

A man serving a life sentence for murdering a 4-year-old girl more than 30 years ago is now eligible for parole. Christopher Segerstrom was 15 on July 26, 1986, when he took Barbara Thompson into a wooded area behind the Lewis Plaza Apartments several blocks west of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

