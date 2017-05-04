Jammin Java a Fayetteville favorite f...

Jammin Java a Fayetteville favorite for coffees, espressos, smoothies and a tasty food menu

While already established as a local favorite for its fresh-brewed coffee and espresso drinks, Jammin Java, just off the Fayetteville Square, has become even more of a public hot-spot during the weekly farmer's market this spring. "It's a great atmosphere that people really seem to like," Jammin owner Brandon Karn said.

