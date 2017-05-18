IRS files list rises, drops in UA gifts
The foundation supporting athletics at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville saw a surge in contributions the same year a different foundation that manages academic program donations reported an annual decline of $12 million, according to IRS returns for the 12-month period that ended June 30. For the Razorback Foundation Inc., Internal Revenue Service returns reaching back to 2010 show that fiscal 2016's $48.9 million in contributions are the most this decade and up about 25 percent from the previous year's $39.2 million. The time period covered by the return included a fundraising campaign for adding new suites to an expanded Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
