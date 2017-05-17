Homeowners Speak Out After Fayettevil...

Homeowners Speak Out After Fayetteville City Council OK's Rezoning On Crossover

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

The city council approved to rezone the land for neighborhood services after a three hour debate on Tuesday . This allows commercial businesses to be built.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama Gave Classified Intel to Russia 1 hr guest 7
Crimes so Horrible They Can't Be Titled 1 hr guest 4
Rose Haskins 1 hr Dallas 3
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr guest 35,847
Rose Hankins 2 hr Lala 2
Bill Clinton Fired the FBI Director the Day Bef... 3 hr Guest 20
Wanting to adopt a child (Jun '12) 3 hr Stacy 62
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,817 • Total comments across all topics: 281,092,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC