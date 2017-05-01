Health initiative adds Miss America

Hutchinson and Savvy Shields, a Fayetteville native crowned Miss America in September, appeared Monday at Fulbright Junior High School to promote the Healthy Active Arkansas initiative, a framework for encouraging and enabling healthier lifestyles. Hutchinson, addressing several dozen students and staff members in the gymnasium, announced Shields had accepted his request to serve as honorary chairman of Healthy Active Arkansas.

