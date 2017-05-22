Hammonds staying a receiver despite R...

Hammonds staying a receiver despite RB losses

11 hrs ago

Losing running back Rawleigh Williams the remainder of his Razorbacks career obviously doesn't render Arkansas' lack of depth at receiver any less acute. So for now at the University of Arkansas, coach Bret Bielema continues planning on sophomore T.J. Hammonds playing more receiver than running back.

