Gulley Park Concert Series kicks off Thursday with Divas on Fire

The annual Gulley Park Summer Concert series kicks off this week, with a performances by all-female supergroup, Divas on Fire on Thursday, May 25. Divas on Fire got their start in 2014 at Bikes, Blues & BBQ, and features ladies from some of Fayetteville's best known bands, including performers from Leah & The Mojo Doctors, Dawn Cate and the Rhythm Kings, Brick Fields, Oreo Blue, The Ocie Fisher Band, Age of Liberty, LaFuSo, Jigsaw Mud, and others. The Gulley Park Concert Series is organized by the city's Parks & Recreation Department, and takes place at the gazebo stage near the center of Gulley Park in east Fayetteville.

