Giveaway: Conor Oberst, May 23 at George's Majestic Lounge

Last time Conor Oberst was in town, one of the most epic spontaneous drum circles ever to happen in George's parking lot broke out after the show, featuring members of the band along with a handful of talented local percussionists. That's unlikely to happen again when Oberst and band show up for a show at George's on May 23, but part of the beauty of live music and performance is is, you just never know.

