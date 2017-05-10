Giveaway: Conor Oberst, May 23 at George's Majestic Lounge
Last time Conor Oberst was in town, one of the most epic spontaneous drum circles ever to happen in George's parking lot broke out after the show, featuring members of the band along with a handful of talented local percussionists. That's unlikely to happen again when Oberst and band show up for a show at George's on May 23, but part of the beauty of live music and performance is is, you just never know.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 min
|Bad Dad
|35,554
|Illegal immigration across southwest border dow...
|5 min
|Rose
|13
|Climate Change Scam: Al Gore False Predictions
|1 hr
|Guest
|13
|do not buy furniture from ashley homestore (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Donna_Steinburg
|82
|kait news (Aug '14)
|2 hr
|Lynn1027
|59
|Kim Mckay
|3 hr
|Guest
|2
|Unreal: Obamacare Architect Gruber Blames Trump...
|5 hr
|NowUKnow
|17
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC