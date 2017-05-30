Former deputy and police officer placed on probation
Robert Michael Hendrix, a former Benton County sheriff's deputy and former Springdale police officer, admitted to accessing the Arkansas Crime Information Center for personal use. Hendrix, 43, of Centerton pleaded guilty Thursday to release or disclosure to an unauthorized person, a Class D felony, and misdemeanor tampering.
