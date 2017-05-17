Flyer Homes' newest listing is a sout...

Flyer Homes' newest listing is a southern charmer that is cuter'n a picnic basket full of puppies

Located atop the hill on Fayetteville's centrally located Township St. sits the most darling little slice of heaven you ever did see. Three beds, two baths, two car garage, and cute as a button on a button, this house will have you grinnin' like a possum eatin' a sweet tater.

