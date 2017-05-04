Fayetteville residents urged to report flood damage

Mayor Lioneld Jordan this week encouraged all property owners within the Fayetteville city limits to report storm damage to the Washington County Department of Emergency Management by calling 479-444-1722 or emailing [email protected] Jordan said the county is collecting data and working with the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to determine if damage assessments meet disaster assistance thresholds.

