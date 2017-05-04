Fayetteville residents complain about plan for new cell tower
AFTER A VOTE TO REZONE THELAND. THE TOWER IN WASHINGTON COUNTYWOULD BE BETWEEN PARADISE LANEAND BLUE WILLOW AVENUE IN FAYETTEVILLE.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|great again
|4 min
|Glad to be Alive
|4
|Al Gore’s Inconvenient Truth Sequel Decoded
|5 min
|Guest
|7
|Craig Rickert
|7 min
|Guest
|40
|Electric shopping carts at Wal Mart (Dec '13)
|11 min
|Glad to be Alive
|65
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Jessica Jamison
|35,483
|Republicans back to business as usual
|1 hr
|he is a shorteyes
|6
|Lawsuit
|1 hr
|Huey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC