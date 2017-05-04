Fayetteville residents complain about...

Fayetteville residents complain about plan for new cell tower

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: 4029TV.com

AFTER A VOTE TO REZONE THELAND. THE TOWER IN WASHINGTON COUNTYWOULD BE BETWEEN PARADISE LANEAND BLUE WILLOW AVENUE IN FAYETTEVILLE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
great again 4 min Glad to be Alive 4
Al Gore’s Inconvenient Truth Sequel Decoded 5 min Guest 7
Craig Rickert 7 min Guest 40
Electric shopping carts at Wal Mart (Dec '13) 11 min Glad to be Alive 65
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Jessica Jamison 35,483
Republicans back to business as usual 1 hr he is a shorteyes 6
Lawsuit 1 hr Huey 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,542 • Total comments across all topics: 280,796,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC