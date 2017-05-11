Fayetteville offers parking gift cards

Fayetteville offers parking gift cards

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

The card system was unveiled this week, which city officials said could be used as gifts for students, visitors, eventgoers, employees, customers and other area patrons. The cards can be used at any of the 28 pay stations in the downtown area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Craig Rickert 1 hr Guest 47
Hillary Clinton Spied on her Own Campaign Staff 3 hr Guest 19
News Someone Stole a Trailer Filled with Little Debb... 3 hr Guest 5
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 hr agent shrelonka d... 35,562
do not buy furniture from ashley homestore (Apr '10) 5 hr on line shopping 83
Nancy Pelosi stutters... 6 hr he is a deviant 9
Becky Box 6 hr Need_a_good_laugh 7
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,225 • Total comments across all topics: 280,947,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC