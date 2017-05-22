Fayetteville Man Pleads Not Guilty To...

Fayetteville Man Pleads Not Guilty To Child Porn, Domestic Battery Charges

A Fayetteville man has pleaded not guilty to child pornography and domestic battery charges, according to Washington County Circuit Court documents. Turrell Grisham, 19, is charged with three counts of engaging children in sexual explicit conduct and 29 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

