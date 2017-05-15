Fayetteville Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure
Rogers police have arrested a man linked to six incidents of indecent exposure or public sexual indecency in Benton and Washington counties, according to police documents. Zachary William Jones, 24, of Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with indecent exposure after three Payless employees in October said Jones exposed himself to them, according to a preliminary arrest report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marla Williams from tullahua pools anyone know ...
|23 min
|Daily Insanity
|8
|At what age can a child choose what parent he w... (Nov '09)
|34 min
|Dave
|41
|Jehovah witnesses ladies in Jonesboro ?
|34 min
|lawdawg
|24
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|36 min
|Mr D
|35,754
|Many police cars at Sam's Club
|44 min
|Pleased
|1
|Becky Cut hair
|45 min
|Shameless
|1
|Jonesboro Police respond to shooting in downtown
|2 hr
|Guest
|8
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC