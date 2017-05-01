Fayetteville could vote on marijuana facility Tuesday night
A company called AR-Canna LLC wants to build the center on 5 acres of property in south Fayetteville, off Industrial Drive. The City of Fayetteville currently owns the property, and the company is offering $75,000 for it.
