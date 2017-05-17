Fayetteville approves land sale for medical marijuana facility
City Council members on Tuesday voted 7-1 to sell 5 acres in south Fayetteville's Commerce District for $75,000 to Brian Faught, owner of AR-Canna LLC. Faught plans to use the land to build a medical marijuana growing facility if he's approved for a cultivation license from the state later this year. Plans call for a 30,000-square-foot cultivation and processing plant and a 5,000-square-foot office complex on Industrial Drive south of Pump Station Road.
