Fayetteville agrees to dispose of nuclear facility's wastewater
The City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night to take the wastewater and dispose of it through the city's sanitary sewer system. Fayetteville accepted wastewater from the same plant in 2011 and reported no issues, according to Don Marr, Fayetteville Chief of Staff.
