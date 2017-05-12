Faulkner Performing Arts Center announces 2017-18 season
University of Arkansas officials this week unveiled the 2017-18 season lineup for the Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the school campus in Fayetteville. The center kicks off its new season with the choral group the Singing Men of Arkansas on Friday, Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tallulah pools
|2 min
|ark1
|4
|Oppose Hillary!
|11 min
|guest
|13
|Office of Child Support Enforcement?? (question) (Mar '09)
|17 min
|guest
|60
|oriellys on stadium (Apr '13)
|23 min
|Giest
|7
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|31 min
|Guest
|35,684
|Ultimate Compilation Of Democratic Flip-Flopper...
|2 hr
|asf
|38
|Muslim Hijab Rap CRINGE FEST
|4 hr
|Go Figure
|8
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC