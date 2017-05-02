Expect lane closures during Fulbright Expressway beam installation

Drivers in north Fayetteville can expect nighttime lane closures while crews work to install structural steel beams over the Fulbright Expressway. Both northbound and southbound traffic will close in 15-minute intervals from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Tuesday, May 2 and lasting through Thursday, May 11, state officials announced today.

