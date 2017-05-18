Evolution Fuels Leases Arkansas Truck...

Evolution Fuels Leases Arkansas Truckstop

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: CSP

Evolution Fuels Inc. said Tuesday that it has executed a lease agreement with J&J Developments Inc. for a truckstop located in Mountainburg, Ark. The truckstop, which will be operated under the company's subsidiary Legends Travel Centers, is located just off of Interstate 540, approximately 20 miles south of Fayetteville, Ark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jonesboro Police respond to shooting in downtown 6 min Guest 15
Trump troubles 14 min guest 5
Uber on demand Taxi now available in jonesboro ... 46 min guest 2
Tettleton 1 hr Stylist 5
Crimes so Horrible They Can't Be Titled 1 hr guest 6
News REGION 8 INVESTIGATES: Suspects in deadly shoot... 1 hr SSOB 4
Why Comey Was Fired and the Deep State Is Runni... 1 hr Jacquie 16
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,107,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC