Evolution Fuels Leases Arkansas Truckstop
Evolution Fuels Inc. said Tuesday that it has executed a lease agreement with J&J Developments Inc. for a truckstop located in Mountainburg, Ark. The truckstop, which will be operated under the company's subsidiary Legends Travel Centers, is located just off of Interstate 540, approximately 20 miles south of Fayetteville, Ark.
