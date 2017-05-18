Education News

Ashdown High School senior band member Cole Deloney recently signed with Henderson State University for a four-year band scholarship valued at $4,000. Cole has been with the Ashdown band program for seven years and was selected for the Four States Bandmaster Clinic.

