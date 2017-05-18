Duggar sisters file privacy suit agai...

Duggar sisters file privacy suit against city, magazine

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The Courier

Four sisters of Josh Duggar who were revealed to have told police that they'd been molested by their older brother filed a federal breach-of-privacy suit Thursday against the city of Springdale and Washington County, Arkansas, and publishers of the magazine that first revealed their identities. Attorneys for Jill Duggar Dillard, Jessa Duggar Seewald, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Joy Duggar filed suit in federal court in Fayetteville against the city, the county and the publishers of InTouch Weekly for breaching their privacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Breaking news 9 min asdf 2
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 26 min Now_What- 36,036
Oppose Hillary! 29 min Manassas owns them 60
Breaking: ‘Complete Panic’ at Highest Levels of... 1 hr asdf 4
Joe Biden in 2020! 1 hr SSOB 2
News SLIDESHOW: May 21-27 Mug Shots 2 hr nnnnn 1
Daycares in Jonesboro. .which is the best? 4 hr Guest 4
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,999 • Total comments across all topics: 281,198,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC