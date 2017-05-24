Dickson Street Merchants survey patro...

Dickson Street Merchants survey patrons on downtown parking perceptions

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

Dickson Street Businesses last month surveyed more than 1,000 their customers, and found that a majority of them are still dissatisfied with the parking situation in the entertainment district. According to the survey, conducted by members of the Dickson Street Merchants Association from April 17-30 this year, 64% of respondents said they don't feel there is enough parking on Dickson Street or around the Walton Arts Center, 71% said that parking was a factor in the decision to come to Dickson Street, and 77% said the parking experience on Dickson Street needs improvement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katy Perry is a Complete Idiot 3 min Guest 21
Near kidnapping at KFC 13 min Guest 2
Children will die 14 min Guest 22
Wal Mart Front Door Canvessers 24 min Guest 8
Wasserman Schultz Threatened Police Chief For... 29 min Jacquie 7
Bob at Bob's Carpet is a Perv!! 36 min Guest 3
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 38 min Don down on dover 36,131
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,614 • Total comments across all topics: 281,295,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC