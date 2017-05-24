Dickson Street Merchants survey patrons on downtown parking perceptions

Dickson Street Businesses last month surveyed more than 1,000 their customers, and found that a majority of them are still dissatisfied with the parking situation in the entertainment district. According to the survey, conducted by members of the Dickson Street Merchants Association from April 17-30 this year, 64% of respondents said they don't feel there is enough parking on Dickson Street or around the Walton Arts Center, 71% said that parking was a factor in the decision to come to Dickson Street, and 77% said the parking experience on Dickson Street needs improvement.

