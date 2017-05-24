City to host final round of input sessions on mobility plan
Fayetteville officials will host a series of workshops next week to gather citizen input on streets, sidewalks, and parking as part of the process of creating a new Fayetteville Mobility Plan. The workshops, conducted by San Fransico-based consultants, Nelson/Nygaard , will take place May 30-June 1 at various locations in Fayetteville.
