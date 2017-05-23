City seeks input for location of Walker Park Splash Pad
The City of Fayetteville is planning to add a splash pad at Walker Park soon, and they're asking for public input on where in the park to locate it. City officials will hold a public meeting to discuss this, and other planned improvements at Walker Park from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24 in the lobby of Fayetteville Public Library.
