Car washed away in Fayetteville

WEBVTT CRAIG: A WATER RESCUE THISWEEKEND OFF OF SHORT STREET INFAYETTEVILLE NEAR DRAKE FIELDCOULD HAVE COST AN OFFICER HISLIFE.BUT POLICE SAY THERE'S AN ADDEDELEMENT TO THE STORY ABOUT ADRIVER WHO MADE A BAD DECISIONIN MORE WAYS THAN ONE AND IT WASALL CAUGHT ON CAM.THIS IS WHAT THE SMALL CREEKLOOKS LIKE NOW.THE LOW WATER BRIDGE ON SHORTSTREET EASILY PASSABLE.BUT ON SATURDAY AFTER ALL THATRAIN THIS WEEKEND THIS WAS THESCENE.>> WE PULLED UP AND DECIDED ITWAS TOO DEEP TO GO THROUGH.CRAIG: BUT THIS DIDN'T STOP HISNEIGHBOR.>> THE GENTLEMAN WHO LIVES DOWNTHE STREET DECIDED HE WAS GOINGTO GO THROUGH AND HE THOUGHT IFHE WENT IN REVERSE IT WOULDN'TDROWN HIS ENGINE.CRAIG: JAMIE SAYS THEY ALL TRIEDTO TELL HIM DON'T DO IT.>> BUT HE HAD HAD A BIT TODRINK.CRAIG: THAT'S WHEN JAMIE HITRECORD ON HIS IPAD MOUNTED TOHIS DASH.HE COULDN'T BELIEVE WHAT HE WASSEEING.JAMIE IMMEDIATELY CALLED 911 ANDGREENLAND ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.