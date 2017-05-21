Block Party Draws Sea Of People To Lo...

Block Party Draws Sea Of People To Local Businesses

16 hrs ago

The 7th Annual Block Party took place Sunday afternoon on Block Avenue with the hopes of bringing more attention to businesses on the street. "I think it brings a lot of attention," Houndstooth Team Leader Mariah McLeod said.

