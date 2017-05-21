Block Party Draws Sea Of People To Local Businesses
The 7th Annual Block Party took place Sunday afternoon on Block Avenue with the hopes of bringing more attention to businesses on the street. "I think it brings a lot of attention," Houndstooth Team Leader Mariah McLeod said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Biden in 2020!
|19 min
|guest
|3
|Breaking news
|20 min
|guest
|7
|Wonder Pools in Walnut Ridge (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|Tamera B
|27
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|BARNEYII
|36,038
|Oppose Hillary!
|3 hr
|Manassas owns them
|60
|Breaking: ‘Complete Panic’ at Highest Levels of...
|4 hr
|asdf
|4
|SLIDESHOW: May 21-27 Mug Shots
|5 hr
|nnnnn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC