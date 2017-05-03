Bloated Black River tops levee
The roiling Black River spilled over a levee system east of Pocahontas on Tuesday afternoon, and officials feared imminent collapses of the earthen structure will send a "wall of water" cascading toward neighboring Lawrence County. Water covers buildings and roadways Tuesday in Pocahontas after heavy weekend rains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|POWERFUL: Alex Jones Destroys MSM At Austin...
|9 min
|Guest
|17
|do you miss Obama?
|24 min
|guestOfGuest
|56
|Samuel 12:11-12
|25 min
|Guest
|62
|Alex Jones right wing news source
|45 min
|AntiGlobalist
|23
|President Obama’s team sought NSA intel on thou...
|56 min
|GeeWhoKnew
|1
|Doctor Who Will Remove A Cyst
|2 hr
|Bob
|1
|Barking dogs (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|justice for all
|17
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC