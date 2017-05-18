Bike Fayetteville plans festivities for national Bike to Work Day May 19
Bike Fayetteville is hoping to encourage local residents to "swap their seat belts for a helmet" for the day on Friday, May 19, and ride their bikes on their daily commute for the day. To sweeten the deal, aid stations will be set up along the Razorback Greenway with free coffee, snacks, and bike mechanics at several locations around the region.
Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
