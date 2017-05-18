Bike Fayetteville plans festivities f...

Bike Fayetteville plans festivities for national Bike to Work Day May 19

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

Bike Fayetteville is hoping to encourage local residents to "swap their seat belts for a helmet" for the day on Friday, May 19, and ride their bikes on their daily commute for the day. To sweeten the deal, aid stations will be set up along the Razorback Greenway with free coffee, snacks, and bike mechanics at several locations around the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fire it up 37 min guest 1
Running scared 46 min SSOB 6
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr BARNEYII 35,893
Sports Cars, Exotic Cars, modded cars!!!!! 1 hr guest 3
Godseys Grill Downtown 2 hr Guest 2
cuomo flogs weiner (Jun '13) 3 hr guest 59
News Police identify shooting, robbery victim 3 hr BB Board 2
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Washington County was issued at May 19 at 3:21AM CDT

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Microsoft
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,267 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC